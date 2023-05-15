Inauguration of Mayor Brandon Johnson Today, May 15, 2023

Expect increased activity in the area of Credit 1 Arena

The Inauguration of the 46th Mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson, takes place Monday, May 15, at the Credit 1 Arena. The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) and the Chicago Police Department is reminding the public of the traffic impacts and security measures in place for the events including the Inauguration ceremony, the Open House at City Hall and the “People’s Ball.”

The Inauguration ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. for the ticketed and public event at Credit 1 Arena, located at 525 S. Racine Avenue. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. for the expected thousands attending. The ceremony concludes at 1 p.m. Periodic closures along westbound Harrison (from 1120 to 1200) may occur during the event; however, CTA routes will not be affected.

General parking is available in Lot 5 and Lot 6 located at 1135 S. Morgan Street. General Public entrance is located on Racine at gates 3 and 4. ADA entrance is on the east side of Harrison at Gate 3. There will be magnetometers at each entrance. Ride share drop-off and pickup is on Racine between Congress Parkway and Harrison.

The City Hall Open House Event begins at 2 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. at Daley Plaza. The open house concludes at 4:30 p.m. For the People’s Ball, the doors open at 6:45 p.m. to ticket holders and concludes at 10 p.m.

Security measures are in place and OEMC will monitor the events. Traffic Control Aides (TCA’s) will be on hand to facilitate traffic at the Inauguration and Open House.

To ensure public safety, the Chicago Police Department will have sufficient resources present at the event and OEMC will monitor from the Operations Center.

Report Suspicious Activity: If You See Something Say Something. OEMC reminds the public to be aware of their surroundings and to report suspicious activity. If you notice something suspicious, notify onsite security or call 9-1-1. If You See Something, Say Something™ is a national anti-terrorism public awareness campaign that emphasizes the importance of reporting suspicious activity to law enforcement authorities.

Chicago OEMC App

For safety and preparedness at your fingertips, residents and visitors are encouraged to download the new Chicago OEMC App. The public safety tool provides safety information, preparedness tips, emergency alerts, weather information and more in the palm of your hand. Users will also have access to current forecasts, radar, and other weather-related information as well. The app is now available through the Apple App and Google Play stores. To immediately download, click HERE or visit the website Chicago.gov/OEMC.

For additional information on emergency preparedness information, visit the OEMC website at Chicago.gov/OEMC. Follow the Office of Emergency Management and Communications on Facebook (@coemc), Twitter (@ChicagoOEMC) and Instagram (chicago_oemc_911).