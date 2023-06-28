Illinois Tollway urges safe driving in work zones this Fourth of July holiday

More than 9.2 million vehicles expected to travel the Tollway over the long weekend

The Illinois Tollway is urging drivers to slow down in construction work zones and avoid distracted driving when traveling this Fourth of July holiday.

The Illinois Tollway expects 9.2 million vehicles to travel the system over the five-day Fourth of July holiday weekend between Friday, June 30 and Tuesday, July 4. The heaviest travel is expected on Friday, June 30 when 1.9 million vehicles are projected to use the 294-mile Tollway system. Traffic volume is expected to be lighter than average Sunday and Monday and Tuesday. On an average day, more than 1.5 million vehicles use the Illinois Tollway.

“As drivers prepare to travel for Fourth of July weekend celebrations, we encourage all our customers to make safety a priority by staying alert, staying off their cellphones and using caution in work zones,” said Illinois Tollway Executive Director Cassaundra Rouse. ““Construction is underway in many locations on the Tollway system from ongoing project to short-term repairs, so it’s vitally important for drivers entering any work zone to slow down, eliminate distractions and focus on safety.’

Holiday Work Zones

To accommodate holiday travel on the Illinois Tollway, construction activity will be restricted to better serve Tollway customers. Most temporary maintenance and construction lane closures will be suspended from noon on Friday, June 30, through 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5. Some work may continue behind barriers to keep work on schedule. All work is weather-dependent.

Areas where ongoing work zones may impact traffic include:

Tri-State Tollway (I-94/I-294/I-80)

On I-294 between the Wolf Road and 75th Street, traffic shifts in both directions with counterflow lanes throughout the Central Tri-State corridor. Watch for signage indicating changing traffic patterns.

On I-294, the ramps from westbound I-290 to northbound I-294, from northbound I-294 to westbound Roosevelt Road and westbound Roosevelt Road to southbound I-294 are closed and detours are posted.

Veterans Memorial Tollway (I-355)

Between Maple Avenue and Ogden Avenue traffic is shifted to the outside.

Construction zone speed limits are in effect in all construction zones 24/7 and drivers should continue to watch for changing traffic patterns and use caution, especially when workers are present.

Illinois State Police Urges Responsible Driving

The Illinois State Police is urging drivers to be responsible when celebrating the Fourth of July holiday by driving sober or using a designated driver. Troopers will be increasing visibility and enforcement efforts, watching for anyone driving under the influence. Drivers are encouraged to be especially vigilant and immediately report wrong way drivers by calling 9-1-1. In addition, Troopers on the Illinois Tollway will also focus on identifying traffic violations related to speeding, distracted driving and seatbelt use to help keep motorists safe.

Remember to bring an I-PASS, E-ZPass or go online to Pay By Plate

While I-PASS or E-ZPass are still the best, most cost-effective way to pay tolls on the Illinois Tollway and in 18 other states with toll roads and bridges, customers also can use the online Pay By Plate service to make sure tolls are paid in Illinois. Illinois Tollway customers have 14 days from the date of their unpaid tolls to set up the Pay By Plate service to ensure avoiding fines and fees.

Dial *999 for Roadway Assistance

Drivers should call *999 to get help from Tollway roadway maintenance crews or from Illinois State Police Troop 15 who patrol the Tollway system 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Highway Emergency Lane Patrol (H.E.L.P.) supported by GEICO is also available to assist drivers 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Tollway’s motorist aid patrols stand ready to help stranded customers change tires, jump-start batteries, add coolant, dispense fuel, transport customers, move vehicles away from traffic and call for a tow truck.

About the Illinois Tollway

The Illinois Tollway is a user-fee system that receives no state or federal funds for maintenance and operations. The agency maintains and operates 294 miles of roadways in 12 counties in Northern Illinois, including the Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88), the Veterans Memorial Tollway (I-355), the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90), the Tri-State Tollway (I-94/I-294/I-80) and the Illinois Route 390 Tollway.