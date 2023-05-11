Illinois stresses urgency of upcoming Medicaid renewals as Illinois Medicaid customers at risk of losing coverage

Due to Congress ending the COVID-19 public health emergency on May 11, as many as 700,000 Illinoisans who receive health insurance through Medicaid are at risk of losing their coverage beginning this month.

The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services will be sending a letter to Medicaid customers notifying them when it’s time to re-qualify for coverage – with an estimated 113,600 up for renewal in June. Medicaid customers can also call 1-800-843-6154 or visit online to learn about their renewal date and how to re-enroll in Medicaid.

This is a critical period for the health of Illinoisans across the state. As Illinois aims to ensure every resident has health care coverage, while other states across the nation see this as an opportunity to reduce costs.