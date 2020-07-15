Illinois Lottery Launches Booming Bucks Instant Ticket to Fund STEAM Programs

The Illinois Lottery is announcing its newest instant ticket, Booming Bucks, which will raise funds for science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM) programs in Illinois public schools.

All proceeds from the Booming Bucks instant ticket will support the School STEAM Grant Program, which the Illinois State Board of Education will create and run. This grant program will support STEAM programming for K-12 students in Illinois, specifically in lower income neighborhoods. The grant program will give priority to programs that provide hands-on experience and that focus on encouraging female students to enter STEAM fields.

STEAM programs are designed to build a culture of learning and functional literacy while sharpening students’ individual intellect and critical thinking skills.

“The Illinois Lottery is proud to support the learning and development of K-12 students across the state of Illinois with our new specialty ticket. The STEAM programs funded by Booming Bucks will inspire creativity, collaboration, and innovation to foster a brighter future for our students and our state,” said Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays.

The Illinois Lottery is the first lottery in the country to have an Instant Ticket that specifically supports STEAM programming. Booming Bucks was made possible through generous support from the Illinois General Assembly and the sponsor of Public Act 101-0561, Illinois State Senator Iris Y. Martinez.

“We are grateful to the General Assembly for creating this opportunity to fund STEAM programs in Illinois schools,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala. “To get more women and people of color into science and engineering, we have to start young. This special lottery ticket will support inclusive, exciting, and hands-on learning for students to jumpstart their exposure to STEAM careers.”

“By creating an additional source, through the Illinois Lottery, to provide more funds for STEAM programs in underserved school districts, residents have a new opportunity to support our students,” said Illinois State Senator Iris Y. Martinez. “I commend this initiative and encourage all who can to test their luck on this new ticket, directly benefiting students in communities of color.”

The Booming Bucks ticket costs $2 and gives players the chance to win up to $20,000. The ticket is on sale now at Illinois Lottery retail locations.

This specialty ticket is one of nine in the Illinois Lottery’s portfolio of instant tickets that support special causes. Since 2006, the Illinois Lottery has directed more than $50 million in funding toward special causes in Illinois through specialty ticket sales.

To learn more about this ticket, visit: www.illinoislottery.com/giving-back/specialty-tickets/steam.