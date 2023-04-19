Illinois iLottery player wins largest Fast Play jackpot

An Illinois iLottery player makes history after winning the largest Fast Play jackpot ever – a whopping $1 million.

The lucky online player won $1,000,052 playing Fast Play Twenty 20s on Saturday.

Twenty 20s is a $20 progressive Fast Play game, where the jackpot begins at $50,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide until it’s won.

The lucky millionaire wasn’t the only winner on Saturday. All told, over 68,000 winning Fast Play tickets were sold on April 15, netting Illinois Lottery players over $2.2 million in prizes.

While this was the first Fast Play win of over $1 million, another Illinois Lottery player came close to taking home the coveted million dollar prize earlier this year. A Fast Play Twenty 20s player purchased a winning ticket at a Shell gas station in Chicago on February 18 and won $979,168.

Fast Play games are quick and easy draw games that can be played at any time. There are no numbers to pick, no play slip to complete, no scratching, and no waiting for winning numbers. There are currently 20 Fast Play games offered at various price points and play styles.

Fast Play games can be purchased in retail, or online via IllinoisLottery.com or the Illinois Lottery app.

About the Illinois Lottery:

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes. For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.