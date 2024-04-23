Illinois grandfather becomes millionaire with winning Powerball iLottery ticket

An Illinois iLottery player couldn’t believe his luck when he opened his Illinois Lottery app and discovered he’s a millionaire.

“I was at home on a Saturday night and I opened my app to buy a Powerball ticket,” explained the Illinois man who has chosen to remain anonymous. “I quickly scrolled through my account history, just to make sure I hadn’t already bought one for that night’s drawing. That’s when I saw an older ticket in my account saying ‘You’re A Winner!’ and I clicked on it. I couldn’t believe my luck when it said I won a million dollars.”

The $1 million winning Powerball ticket was purchased for the Saturday, March 30 drawing. The lucky player matched all five numbers to win the $1 million prize. The winning numbers were 12-13-33-50-52.

“When my wife got home, I asked her to read my winning prize amount out loud,” shared the winner. “That’s when it finally started to sink in a little bit that this was, in fact, real.”

When asked what he plans to spend his winnings on, the lucky winner laughed and said, “I have four grandkids and they’re definitely spoiled. They enjoy traveling and I’d love to treat them to something fun. I’m thinking of taking them to Disney World for a magical experience. I’ve never been myself, so it’ll be a fun trip for the whole family!”

So far this year, more than 1.3 million Illinois Lottery Powerball tickets have been sold, netting players over $12.8 million in prizes.

Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

As the Powerball jackpot continues to grow, the Illinois Lottery reminds players to play for fun, not funds. Be Smart, Play Smart®. Must be 18 or older to play. Game odds available at IllinoisLottery.com.