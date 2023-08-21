Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology supplier diversity office to host procurement webinar for vendors

The supplier diversity office at the Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) invites vendors to attend a virtual webinar to discuss “The Small Business Set Aside Program” on Wednesday, August 23 at 10 a.m. CST.

“DoIT is excited to invite vendors to our upcoming procurement webinar to give interested vendors the opportunity to learn about conducting business with the state,” said Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology Chief of Supplier Diversity Aliceber Rivera-Alfaro. “Our supplier diversity team works tirelessly to make procurement opportunities more inclusive. Don’t miss out on this chance to learn how to do business with the state by reserving your spot today.”

During this session, current and prospective vendors will hear from representatives of the Illinois Executive Ethics Commission about the program and how small businesses can take advantage of it. The session will also include a segment for virtual office hours where a supplier diversity employee will be available to answer questions specific to DoIT supplier diversity and procurement.

Interested participants can reserve their spot by registering here. The webinar will be delivered via Cisco Webex. Upon registering, participants will be emailed a calendar invites and login instructions. If you require reasonable accommodations for this webinar, please direct your request to [email protected].

DoIT is committed to promoting a diverse and inclusive business environment for all BEP vendors and contractors and will periodically host informative webinars. Through this webinar series, DoIT aims to create opportunities for businesses to enhance their IT credentials and expand their capacity, ultimately leading to increased revenue and growth.