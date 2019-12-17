I Grow Chicago hosts Its 7th Annual Holiday Giveaway

In partnership with local businesses and Chicagoland residents, over 3,000 presents were distributed to 750 children in the Englewood neighborhood on December 15.

On Sunday, December 15, I Grow Chicago hosted its seventh annual Holiday Giveaway event to spread hope with more than 3,000 presents to 750 children in Englewood. I Grow Chicago has partnered with local businesses and Chicagoland residents to gather more than 3,000 holiday gifts, valued at roughly $75,000. Each child received at least three gifts, which are tailored to each child specifically. Each child participating wrote a request for what they would like for Christmas so they will receive gifts that will make them feel special and loved.

“This event is not just about giving gifts,” said Director of Community Outreach Quentin Mables. “It’s more to bring life and excitement to those we care about, bringing camaraderie and families together. Every kid deserves the right to love. We’re not just giving gifts. We’re giving love. We care that every family, every kid, every household has a happy holiday.”

The Holiday Giveaway took place at the Peace House at 6402 S. Honore St. on Sunday, December 15, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Hot cocoa and cookies were served at the event, as well as extra toys for families who didn’t sign up for the giveaway but still need gifts for the holidays. Community residents will be dressing as Santa and elves to help spread holiday cheer to their own community.

The event is sponsored by Quentin Mables, Director of Community Outreach, I Grow Chicago, and Robbin Carroll, Founder, I Grow Chicago.

In 2014, I Grow Chicago opened the Peace House, a previously abandoned home in West Englewood that they transformed into a community gathering space. They are creating a culture of hope in Englewood, where a community is ready to make a difference for themselves, their neighbors and their children. I Grow Chicago engages and employs residents to build their vision of their community and collaboratively work together to lead in five service areas: mentorship and skill building, restorative justice and community building, yoga and mindfulness, creative expression and sustainability and urban farming.

They assist approximately 280 individuals on a weekly basis (150 adults and 130 youth) and 3,000 individuals per year.

For more information, please visit https://www.igrowchicago.org/.