I-65 southbound moving to next phase of concrete restoration work

Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth Riley Construction will move to the next phase of concrete restoration work on I-65 southbound between U.S. 12/20 and 61st Ave on or after Tuesday, May 30.

I-65 southbound will be reduced to two lanes between mile marker 259-256, with one lane on the far outside and one lane in a crossover express lane on the northbound side. All I-65 southbound traffic from north of I-80/94 will be pushed to the crossover lane. Vehicles in the crossover lane will not have interchange access until 61st Ave.

The ramp from U.S. 12/20 to southbound I-65 and the ramp from 15th Ave to southbound I-65 will also close on or around May 30. Motorists should seek alternate routes to access I-65 southbound or follow the marked detours.

These restrictions and closures will be in place through mid-June. Traffic is expected to be heavily impacted, and motorists should expect delays during peak times. All schedules are weather dependent and subject to change.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.

