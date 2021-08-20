Hunter hosts 17th annual family health and fitness fair

This weekend of August 8, State Senator Mattie Hunter (D-Chicago) hosted her 17th Annual Family Health and Fitness Fair, which featured health screenings, giveaways, and live entertainment, among many other activities.
“I am glad that we had such a good turnout, and that attendees and vendors followed COVID-19 safety protocols,” Hunter said. “We had a good time while staying safe and healthy.”
In 2003, Hunter hosted her first health fair. After several successful years, she partnered with the Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT), and they’ve teamed up to offer free services like health screenings, school supplies, and food for more than a decade. This year, Hunter and IIT added COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, as well as back-to-school haircuts and braiding, to the list of important services offered to area residents.
In addition, the Institute for Positive Living, ComEd, Social Change, TASC, Representative Sonya Harper (D-Chicago) and Representative Lamont Robinson (D-Chicago) were among the long list of sponsors for Saturday’s event.
Nearly 80 vendors participated at the fair, which is the most in the event’s history.
Live entertainment included performances by the World Champion Jesse White Tumblers, PKay Hula Hoops, Fre2Dance Line Dancers, Dr. Obari Cartman and Ayinde Cartman African Drums.
There was also a flower ceremony for essential workers and victims of cancers and violence.
“It’s been a rough year, and I was happy we were able to have an event that brings people joy and happiness,” Hunter said. “I hope that everyone had a good time, and I can’t wait to do it all again next year.”