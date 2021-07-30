Hundreds Attend GCSC 3-Day Registration Fair

Last week, the Gary Community School Corporation hosted a three-day Back-to-School Registration Fair at West Side Leadership Academy, 900 Gerry St. for students in pre-K through grade 12.

The event featured more than 50 vendors providing all types of information and resources for students, parents and guardians.

“Our registration fair was an overwhelming success,” said GCSC Manager Dr. Paige McNulty. “I feel like many of the attendees were impressed by our academic and extracurricular offerings and could see the major improvements we are implementing across the District.”

Fairgoers enjoyed music, haircuts, food, physicals and vaccinations and uniform giveaways, while also learning about the District’s new student information system Skyward. Parents who downloaded the app to their smartphones will be able to check their child’s grades, attendance and also communicate with teachers.

The Athletics Department was in full recruitment mode along with the choir, band and orchestra.



For those who were unable to attend the registration fair, enrollment continues daily at all of the Gary schools with the first day of instruction being August 10th.

Get more information about the Gary Schools by visiting

http://www.GarySchools.org.