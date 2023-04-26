Healthy 4 Life physician earns honor from Obesity Medical Association

The Obesity Medicine Association recently designated Fadia Haddadin, MD, FAAFP, FOMA, as a Fellow of the Obesity Medicine Association (OMA).

Becoming a Fellow of the OMA is one of the highest honors reserved for those who demonstrate dedication and commitment to the clinical treatment of obesity and obesity-related diseases.

“This recognition is a great honor” said Haddadin, a bariatrician with the Healthy 4 Life advanced weight loss center at Community Healthcare System. “As a passionate physician and a Fellow of the OMA, I am committed to helping patients dealing with obesity. Whether it is through medical or even surgical weight loss options, I seek new successful and sustainable ways to help my patients on their weight loss journey.”

Haddadin met a list of strict criteria to earn this achievement. She has been a member of OMA since 2016 and has received extensive education on treating obesity in a clinical setting. In addition to becoming a Fellow of OMA, Haddadin is a Diplomate of the American Board of Obesity Medicine.

“Obesity is a chronic disease,” she said. “I work with my patients to help them to become healthier using an evidence-based, integrated clinical approach.”

Healthy 4 Life offers surgical and non-surgical programs for patients struggling with obesity. Haddadin works daily to help patients lose weight and achieve better health. As a member of OMA, Haddadin is part of the largest organization of like-minded clinicians dedicated to treating obesity and other obesity-related chronic diseases.

For information about the Healthy 4 Life program at Community Healthcare System, visit COMHS.org/services/bariatric-medicine.