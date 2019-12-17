Healthcare Open Enrollment Extended to 12/18

After major website issues and a myriad of technological glitches, the Center For Medicaid and Medicare Services extended the open enrollment deadline. Customers will now have until 12/18 to sign up for health coverage at healthcare.gov
Joshua Peck, Co-Founder Of Get America Covered said:
“Consumers should not have had to contend with yesterday’s problems in the first place, but this announcement is a step in the right direction. CMS must now commit to do everything possible to reduce confusion, make consumers aware of the new deadline, and ensure that every single consumer who wants to sign up for quality, affordable, and comprehensive coverage through HealthCare.gov is able to do so.
“Nobody should miss the opportunity to sign up for 2020 coverage because of yesterday’s technical problems. CMS must also commit to being transparent about what happened yesterday and on the first day of Open Enrollment, what they did to fix it, the impact it had on enrollment, and what they will do to make sure it doesn’t happen in the future.”
