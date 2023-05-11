Health and Wellness Food Festival headed to Pullman May 13th

As another way of making an impact in the Pullman community, the National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum has teamed up with the series of community partners to host a Health and Wellness Food Festival Saturday, May 13, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The event will be held at Gateway Stadium, 744 East 103rd street and features daylong activities including games, food, music, live entertainment, vendors, 3-on-3 basketball, health and wellness resources and more.

“We have come together with our community partners to spread the word about the importance of health and wellness in our communities of color,” said museum president David Peterson, Jr. “We are all about preserving our history and taking care of our people to ensure a legacy.”

Families are invited to spend the day at this free event getting important health information while enjoying the festivities.

The specific areas of focus for the health aspect of the event include the following:

Mental Health

Violence

Stroke Awareness

Environment Health

Heart Disease