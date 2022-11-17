Harvest Feast talent announced

In addition to the traditional Thanksgiving feast, State Rep. Vernon G. Smith (D-Gary) said the 19th Annual Harvest Feast, on Saturday, Nov. 19, will feature several groups and individuals who will offer inspiration in song, word and dance.

“We have a fantastic lineup this year for the religious service,” said Dr. Smith. “We will feature Cece & Co., Prince of Peace Praise Dancers, David Gullett, Prince of Peace Praise Dancers, Krystle Simmons, praise dancer, and Pamela Pruitt. These individuals and groups will be a true blessing for all who hear them. I invite senior citizens, organizations and all area residents to attend this year’s Harvest Feast. The food will be delicious, the music heavenly and the fellowship warm and inviting.”

The Harvest Feast religious service will begin at 7 p.m. at the First Tabernacle M.B. Church, 634 W. 41st Avenue, in Gary. A full, traditional Thanksgiving meal follows. It features turkey, dressing, beef roast, macaroni and cheese, green beans, greens, mashed potatoes, potato salad, and dessert. The musical groups will perform during the religious service. The event is free and the public is welcome.

Dr. Smith, an Indiana University Northwest professor and Indiana State Representative, organizes and presents the event every year as a memorial to his mother, the Rev. Julia E. Smith, former pastor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, and his aunt, Magnolia Allen.