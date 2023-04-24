Harper to host Capitol Lobby Day for Black Farmers & Growers

State Rep. Sonya M. Harper, D-Chicago, is inviting citizens and stakeholders alike to the first Illinois Black Farmers & Growers Lobby Day, at the Illinois State Capitol, Wednesday, April 26 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Agriculture is Illinois’ largest industry, and no state has a larger percentage of its land area under cultivation than we do,” Harper said. “And yet, we’ve continued to see that this industry faces widespread inequality in terms of access as well as outcomes for those members of minority communities who are a part of it. That has to change, and that’s why I’m leading the push for new policies aimed at promoting equity in agriculture.”

Throughout her career before and since becoming a legislator, Harper has been one of the strongest proponents in the state for policies to promote equitable and expanded access to healthy foods and for equity in the food and agricultural supply chain.

Wednesday’s event will include breakfast, a meet and greet as well as a press conference. Sponsors include the Black Oaks Center, Illinois Stewardship Alliance, Growing Home, Grow Greater Englewood, Urban Growers Collective, Green Era Campus, Cannabis Equity Illinois, Mia’s Heart Hemp Life and State Innovation Exchange. Lt. Governor Julianna Stratton and Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture Jerry Costello II are also expected to attend.

Registration is free and travel support may be available on request. Those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP by calling 773-925-6580, emailing [email protected], or using the QR code below.

WHO: State Rep. Sonya Harper, Lt. Gov. Julianna Stratton, IDoA Director Jerry Costello II

WHAT: Inaugural Black Farmers & Growers Lobby Day

WHEN: Wednesday, August 26, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE: Stratton Office Building (directly west of Illinois State Capitol)

4th Floor, Room 413