Haiti’s immediate need is water according to association president

Known for its historic fighting and victorious, unprecedented battles for freedom, Haiti today is helpless and at the mercy of Mother Nature as she continues to pummel the country with a third natural disaster, acts Haitian American Lawyers Association President Daphnee Pierre Camilien called “tragic.”

Formerly a French colony, Haiti is acclaimed for being the country to overthrow slavery. The country is now dependent on help from the international community.

“Haiti is the first country to win freedom from slavery and will continue to persevere in their fight against earthquakes and natural disasters,” said Camilien. “Haiti is often depicted negatively instead of with strength.”

Haiti has a history of earthquakes and natural disasters yet despite the catastrophes, Haitians have survived. But the strength of Haitians is once again being tested.

As if last Saturday’s (August 14) 7.2 earthquake weren’t enough for Haiti, that devastation was followed by more than 10 inches of rain. And, according to Camilien, Haitians had not yet recovered from the 7.0 earthquake of January 12, 2010.