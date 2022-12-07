Habilitative Systems’ Second Annual Race and Health Equity Awards to honor five champions of health justice

Habilitative Systems Inc. (HSI) will hold its second annual Race and Health Equity Awards on Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center, 740 E. 56th Place in Chicago.

This year’s honorees include:

David Ansell, MD, MPH, Senior Vice President and Associate Provost, Community Health Equity Rush University Medical Center

Kimbra Bell Balark, MD, FACP, Medical Director and Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine, Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Debra Carey, Principal, Health Management Associates

Perri Irmer, President and CEO, DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center

José R. Sánchez, President and CEO, Humboldt Park Health.

“Across virtually every health metric, communities of color suffer disproportionately from higher rates of chronic disease, acute ailments and mental illness,” said Donald Dew, CEO, HSI. “This is the result of historic disinvestments, generational trauma, and structural racism. The good news is that we have warriors for health justice working tirelessly every day as catalysts for change. By honoring these individuals, we bring a spotlight – not just to the problem – but to the solutions.”

For 44 years, HSI has provided quality behavioral health and human services to individuals and families in 15 underserved communities throughout the Chicago metropolitan area. HSI staff respond to the most pressing needs of society, serving persons with mental illness, disabilities, substance use disorders as well as seniors, and children experiencing prolonged trauma. During the COVID-19 pandemic, HSI responded and partnered with the City of Chicago’s contact tracing efforts and the Illinois Department of Health’s vaccination and testing initiatives.

HSI has recently joined forces with major health care institutions in Chicago to launch the Wellness West which was formed to address critical race and health inequities. HSI is also a partner in the Collaborative Bridges effort to address rising Behavioral Health needs, and suicide in the community.

A portion of the proceeds from this event will support students aspiring to become Community Health Workers, a vital partner in this fight for health equity.

Anyone wishing to attend this event should reserve their spot https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hsi-2nd-annual-race-and-health-equity-awards-board-reception-tickets-450696815307.