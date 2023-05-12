Grubhub partners with Alderman Mitts for Mother’s Day

Photo caption: Invitation to the Magnificent Mother’s Day Extravaganza featuring 37th Ward Alderman Emma Mitts

Since early human history, mothers everywhere have been considered priceless in terms of love, dedication, protection, sacrifice, and devotion demonstrated toward their children and families.

In honor of, and to celebrate and acknowledge the importance of mothers around the globe, Mother’s Day, which occurs this year on Sunday, May 14, is annually celebrated across more than 46 countries.

The present-day celebration, officially designated as the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day, originated in the early 20th century. Anna Jarvis organized a memorial honoring her mother, Ann Jarvis, a peace activist who provided care for wounded soldiers. She campaigned for the recognition of all mothers, seeking a special day to elevate and empower mothers, women often underrated in many of the world’s male-dominated societies. Mother’s Day has similar counterpart celebrations including Father’s Day, Siblings Day, and Grandparents Day.

A few years ago, 37th Ward Alderman Emma Mitts noticed increasing numbers of local Austin-area mothers who appeared somewhat lost and alone as Mother’s Day approached.

Further examination by the alderman identified women who expressed feeling anxious, disconnected and sad, having nothing to do and few welcoming places to go on Mother’s Day.

They described experiencing some of the loneliest times on that day, when they should have instead been anticipating a special day of recognition and time spent with family and friends.

Inspired to do something about the situation Mitts convened sessions with community residents, leaders, churches, organizations, and businesses. The result — the Magnificent Mother’s Day Extravaganza was born.

Chicagoans recognize Mother’s Day with a number of events held citywide, but Mitts’ concept presented a different dynamic. Few, if any other like events were being held in West and South side neighborhoods.

Now in its fourth year, the upcoming Magnificent Mother’s Day Extravaganza will be hosted for registered guests Saturday, May 13, 2023 on the West Chicago Avenue ‘Soul City Corridor’, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 4924 West Chicago Avenue.

The deadline to register is Friday, May 12, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. Call the 37th Ward Public Service Office at 773-379-0960 to pre-register.

The annual program of locally organized components brings the community together to assist, celebrate and highlight mothers, who are seldom publicly-recognized leaders, influencers, and achievers. Mitts’ event honors these extraordinary women of color who despite having to navigate systemic social/economic inequities, and restrictions imposed by COVID-19, made significant impact on many West side lives during the past year.

“Chicago mothers come in all colors, ages, shapes, and sizes, from a diverse array of West side neighborhoods…they are also strong, loving, caring, inspiring, devoted – often cool and sassy too! At any rate, they all deserve to be honored and thanked for all they do each and every single day. That’s why this celebration is important,” said Mitts.

This year, thanks to her persistent efforts, Grubhub, Inc. is the newest Chicago-based, corporate partner to help advance Mitts’ neighborhood program. Grubhub, after learning about the Magnificent Mother’s Day Extravaganza, steadfastly supports this concept, and is donating 1,000 meals delivered from Austin-area restaurants and food establishments: Uncle Remus; J & J Fish; MacArthur’s Restaurant and 6978 Food Emporium, via their Grubhub, Inc. ‘Serving the City’ initiative for event attendees.

“We are so proud to bring Grubhub’s ‘Serving the City’ program to our hometown and to work with the community leaders and local restaurants that make this city so incredible,” said Dave Tovar, senior vice president of Communications and Government Relations. “Partnering with a visionary leader like Alderwoman Emma Mitts and participating in such an impactful event is the perfect way to celebrate Mother’s Day and give back to our community.”

Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com, a leading global online food delivery marketplace. Grubhub connects more than 32 million diners nationwide with food from local restaurants. Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 320,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities. GrubHub’s Chicago ‘Serving the City’ partnership launched earlier this year.

Mitts congratulated Grubhub on its commitment to investment in disadvantaged city areas. “I sincerely thank Grubhub, Inc. for their interest in engaging with, and supporting community residents in their own neighborhoods. Interacting directly one-on-one with residents, in this case Black West side Chicago mothers and families, helps solidify relationships, while ensuring that these residents recognize their visions, needs and desires are being heard, understood, and respected.”

The 2023 pre-Mother’s Day event will feature food and appliance giveaways, essential items and toys for infants and children, special appearances by local elected officials, gifts for all mothers, a photo shoot opportunity with the alderman, and other surprises designed to uplift mothers and grandmothers in the 37th Ward.

Longstanding support of the Magnificent Mother’s Day Extravaganza comes from nonprofit groups World Vision, and Pastor John Harrell’s Black Men United organization.

“It’s obvious we’re still living in uncertain and unprecedented times,” said Mitts whose northwest side ward covers Austin and other neighborhoods.

“The past couple of years have forced us to adapt to new ways of thinking about how we serve our community stakeholders, our leaders, families, friends, neighbors and each other. Thanks to our marvelous supporters, new partnership with Grubhub, Inc. and vendors, this fun, family-friendly event will feature a variety of high-quality components, all designed to provide significant value and benefit to our mothers and community residents.”