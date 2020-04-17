Goodman Theatre has a variety of FREE virtual entertainment content

Community is a cornerstone of who the members of the Goodman Theatre are.

Included in the theatre’s weekly celebration of theater that features curated videos, interviews and more is the following:

GeNarrations Story Spotlight

As participants of GeNarrations, our storytelling and performance workshop for adults 55+, continue to meet for virtual classes, we will continue to share stand out stories.

Listen as Geneva Norman, one of our first GeNarrations students, tells a charming summertime story of food, family and a first crush.

Take a listen here:

https://soundcloud.com/goodmantheatre/13-geneva-norman?utm_source=wordfly&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=MGR2004-10INTERMISSION2&utm_content=version_A