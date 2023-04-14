Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church hosts annual easter egg hunt

Photo caption: CHILDREN ARE PROVIDED Easter baskets and decorations as they enter Altgeld Park for the annual

Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church Easter Egg Hunt.

DoorDash provided $2,700 in meals, $5,000 in Easter eggs, baskets, and other supplies to support the event

Pastor Cornelius Parks and the Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church hosted their annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 2. It was an opportunity for families and community members to find fellowship and join together to celebrate the holiday.

Through its Community Credits program, DoorDash provided $2,700 in food for attendees, along with a $5,000 donation for the church’s Easter baskets, eggs, supplies, and activities for community members.

“The Easter holiday is about celebrating the springtime season and new life, and we are grateful to have the opportunity to once again bring our community together for our annual Easter celebration,” said Pastor Cornelius Parks of the Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church. “We are so thankful to DoorDash for their continued support, a partnership that allowed us to quintuple the number of eggs we were able to hide for children today and provide a great meal to attendees.”

In addition to an Easter egg hunt with over 50,000 Easter eggs, the event at Altgeld Park also featured games, activities, and a visit from the Easter Bunny for the hundreds of children and families in attendance.

“Pastor Parks and the Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church continue to do incredible work to build community, and this Easter event is another great example of that,” said Alexi Madon, Government Relations Manager of DoorDash. “DoorDash is proud to continue partnering with organizations such as Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church that are making a meaningful difference in their communities here in Chicago, and we are thrilled that the Community Credits program is having such an impact more than two years after its launch.”

As part of its larger commitment to empowering the communities that it serves, DoorDash launched the Community Credits program in January 2021 as an innovative way to support nonprofit organizations across the city. DoorDash awards Community Credits to individuals and organizations that are helping those in need gain access to meals and other essentials. By providing local organizations with these resources, DoorDash enables nonprofit partners to do more of what really matters: support their communities.

DoorDash has previously partnered with Pastor Parks and Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church to support several of their events in 2022 and 2023, including his Loveday celebrations, Thanksgiving turkey drives, and previous Easter event.

Through its community engagement programs, DoorDash has also partnered with a wide variety of organizations in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs, including the Grace and Peace Church, Fox Valley United Way, United Giving Hope, LaTanya and the Youth of Englewood, Greater Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, the Greater Englewood Chamber of Commerce, Heartland Alliance’s NEON Program, John A. Hamline Elementary School, South Side YMCA, Ravenswood Elementary, Sarah’s Circle, TCA Health and more. DoorDash also donated over $3 million in gift cards through the program to bolster local outreach and encourage community vaccination efforts to fight COVID-19 across the country.