Girls Like Me Project, Inc. activates ultimate girl-empowerment experience on the 11th Annual Chicago Day of the Girl at Historic South Shore Cultural Center

City of Chicago Officially Declares Chicago Day of the Girl as GLMPI Creates and Cultivates Safe Space for Over 100 Girls

Girls Like Me Project, Inc. announces the 11th Annual Chicago Day of the Girl. The annual flagship event brings together over 100 girls annually to celebrate sisterhood on the International Day of the Girl at the historic South Shore Cultural Center on October 11th from 10 AM until 3 PM. The theme for the free event is “I Belong.”

This year, the GLMPI girl’s event will focus, celebrate, and provide a sanctuary for Black girls ages 13 to 18 years old in the City of Chicago. Attendees will experience immersive and interactive programming that includes:

Healing Corner – An intentional safe space created for young girls to release stress and heal (licensed clinical professionals will be on hand to provide services to girls who may need extra support)

Global Connections – With a partnership with Global Strategists Association, the global connections program will sponsor international experiences for girls and leverages technology to foster global sisterhood

– With a partnership with Global Strategists Association, the global connections program will sponsor international experiences for girls and leverages technology to foster global sisterhood Black Girl Reflection Booth – Throughout the event space, there will be sound booths for girls to express themselves and reflect on the theme “I Belong” through audio and video

Throughout the event space, there will be sound booths for girls to express themselves and reflect on the theme “I Belong” through audio and video GLMPI Live Talk Show – Hosted by young women in the GLMPI program, a talk show platform is created to share their voices on their own terms with the world

Art Installation Features two exclusive art exhibits. Still, Searching Project showcases murals painted by GLMPI girls under the direction of Chicago award-winning artist, Damon Reed. The murals amplify cases of missing Black women and girls. This exhibit is presented in partnership with W.R.O.A.R. (a coalition sponsored by the Jane Addams Center on Social Policy and Research). The second exhibit “Celebrating the JOY of Black Women and Girls” is a showcase of portraits taken by participants in our Mother Daughter Healing Circle co-sponsored by Girls Like Me Project, Carle Illinois College of Medicine, President’s Initiative to Celebrate the Arts and Humanities.

“As an organizing construct, GLMPI exists to serve as a leader in the global conversation about Black girlhood,” says GLMPI Executive Director, La’Keisha Gray-Sewell. “We know that there are fundamental similarities all girls face around the globe. This is why we intentionally center the lived experiences of Chicago girls in the global girl’s empowerment conversation. We join millions of girls and women around the world to observe, advocate for, and educate Chicago communities and beyond on issues that directly impact the lives of Black girls. Curating this special experience ensures that the observance of Chicago Day of the Girl has a spotlight 365 days of the year.”

In 2012, the United Nations declared October 11th as International Day of the Girl. In observance, GLMPI produced Chicago Day of the Girl to connect Chicago’s inner-city Black girls to a global community and advocate for their success beyond the myriad of injustices. As Congressman Danny K. Davis has acknowledged such, GLMPI efforts as Congressional Record during the United States 114th Congress. To further solidify the momentous strives of the organization, the Chicago Day of the Girl Resolution will be presented by Alderwoman Pat Dowell, 3rd Ward, to declare October 11th as Chicago Day of the Girl during an upcoming City Council Meeting on September 21st.

Black Girls ages 13 to 18 years-old girls are encouraged to register http://chicagodayofthegirl.com/. Chicago Public Schools are invited to join the festivities and bring their 7th and 8th-grade students on a field trip. The day’s agenda aligns with National Health Education and Illinois State Standards.

About Girls Like Me Project Inc.:

The mission of GLMPI is to help African-American girls ages 13-18 critically examine social, cultural, and political ideologies in media so that they will be able to overcome stigmas and negative stereotypes. In addition, we equip them with the tools and strategies to become influential, independent digital storytellers who transform their communities and foster global sisterhood. The program intends to serve as a resourceful career-driven program in the Chicagoland area, by creating a safe space for Black girls between the ages of 12-18 who aspire to pursue careers in the media industry.

About International Day of the Girl:

On October 11 2012 United Nations and the international community, commemorated the International Day of the Girl. The International Day of the Girl Child focuses attention on the need to address the challenges girls face and to promote girls’ empowerment and the fulfillment of their human rights.

Connect with Girls Like Me Project, Inc. on:

Facebook: Girls Like Me Project, Inc.

Twitter: GirlsLikeMeProj

Instagram: girlslikemeproject

LinkedIn: Girls Like Me Project, Inc.