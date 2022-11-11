Ghanaian medical professionals offer free monthly community health clinics on the South Side – Sat., Nov. 12th

The Ghana National Council in Partnership with Ghana House Incorporated is providing FREE Screening Services. The organizers opened their monthly clinic a year ago and have serviced hundreds of people in the Chicagoland area. The location of the clinic moves throughout the city to better reach more people in need of their services. Though the organizers, doctors registered nurses, and screened volunteers are primarily from Ghana they encourage and invite all communities to come for a free screening.

On Saturday, November 12th a clinic will be open to the community from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana Redemption located 741 E. 84TH Street in Chicago, IL

The clinic includes screening for the following:

Hypertension

Diabetes

Cholesterol Screening

and Management

Medication Brown Bag Service

Weight/BMI Nutritional Counseling

OB/GYN Counseling

Traveling Medicine Consultation

Mental Health Counseling

Pediatrician Care

Pharmacy Consultation

Diagnostic Testing

Labs and Imaging

For more information on the Ghanaian Community Health Clinic, log on to https://gncchicago.org/.