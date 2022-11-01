Get FAFSA Help at College Goal Sunday at Ivy Tech Lake County

Students and families needing to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid can get expert help during Indiana’s College Goal Sunday, Nov. 6 at Ivy Tech Community College in East Chicago.

The East Chicago location, 410 E. Columbus Dr., one of three comprising Ivy Tech’s Lake County campus, will offer help with the FAFSA from 2-4 pm that day during the statewide event.

The FAFSA form is required for students to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships and federal student loans at most colleges, universities and vocational/technical schools nationwide. The FAFSA must be filed by April 15 to be eligible for Indiana financial aid. One of many reasons College Goal Sunday is so important is because many families perceive the form as complicated and time-consuming. In less than one afternoon during College Goal Sunday, students and their families can get free help and file the form.

“Filing the FAFSA is a crucial first step for students to be considered for financial aid,” Michelle Short, financial aid director at Ivy Tech Lake County, said. “We know the form can seem overwhelming, which is why we make sure to offer students all the help they need to get it completed. These financial aid opportunities can make the difference between someone earning a college degree or certificate and giving up altogether.”

Students should attend College Goal Sunday with their parent(s) or guardian(s), and parent(s) should bring completed 2021 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 Forms and other 2021 income and benefits information. Students who worked should also bring their income information. Students 24 years of age or older may attend alone and bring their completed 2021 IRS 1040 tax return, W-2 Form or other 2021 income and benefits information. Students and parent(s) are encouraged to apply for their U.S. Department of Education FSA IDs at studentaid.gov before coming to the event.

Students also may win one of five $1,000 scholarships. Students who attend College Goal Sunday and submit a completed evaluation form will automatically be entered in a drawing for a $1,000 scholarship. The winners will be notified in spring and scholarships will be sent directly to the higher education institution selected by the winning students.