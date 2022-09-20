GCSC to Host STEM Night September 27

The Gary Community School Corporation will host STEM night Tuesday, September 27, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Glen Park Academy, 5002 Madison St., in Gary. The event is open to all families in the district and will feature demonstrations and workshops from local partners that focus on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
The school district is affording an opportunity for students and parents to learn more about the importance of STEM education and how it can be integrated into their educational journey. The goal is for the event to be unique and creative, so there will be hands-on learning, ensuring attendees will be engaged.
“Through exposure to events like this, children will develop an early interest in these critical areas of study in hopes of sparking a life-long curiosity that could lead to some pretty amazing career paths,” said Director of Elementary Education Dr. Esther Goodes.
According to the National Science Foundation, jobs in science, technology, engineering or math, collectively known as “STEM occupations,” are growing at almost twice the rate of other jobs. In Indiana alone, there were nearly 240,000 workers employed in STEM occupations in 2016, up from 210,000 just five years earlier.
“By middle school, our scholars have a choice between a focus in STEM or in the Arts, which are two distinct opportunities,” added Goodes. “We are expanding and promoting all of our programs so they can make sound, informed decisions about their future academic pathways.”
For more information about programs and events offered by the Gary Community School Corporation, visit garyschools.org.