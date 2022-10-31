GCSC observes Safe Schools Week with a Gun Safety Rally

Last week, the Gary Community School Corporation observed Safe Schools week with a Gun Safety Rally at West Side Leadership Academy. The event included hands-on training provided by the non-profit organization P.O.P. on Youth Violence. “Stop the Bleed” teaches three quick techniques to help save a life before someone bleeds out. This training empowers students to assist in an emergency, which can potentially save a life.

“Life-threatening bleeding can happen anywhere at any time, and equipping our scholars with this life skill is something we are glad to offer to our scholars thanks to P.O.P on Youth Violence,” said Dr. Paige McNulty, Manager of GCSC.

Through the initiatives by P.O.P. on Youth Violence this past spring, the district saw a decline in incidents at the high school level. The class of 2023 had the highest improvement of 100 percent reduction of incidents that led to accolades and recognition during the Peace, Unity & Love Tour during the National Youth Violence Prevention Week.

The partnering organization is evaluating other challenges and incentives to keep school environments safe across Northwest Indiana. The ideas and solutions around the initiative stem from the S.A.V.E. (Students Against Violence Everywhere) program under the guidance of the P.O.P. on Youth Violence. S.A.V.E. Promise Club is the student leadership initiative of the Sandy Hook Promise. The aim is to empower student leaders to take an active role in increasing school safety and preventing different forms of violence in schools and communities.

“Through our partnership with the schools, we want to encourage best practices from preventing violence and preventing unwanted behavior,” said Dr. Michael McGee, Founder of P.O.P. on Youth Violence.

The Gary Community School Corporation is focused on ensuring the safety of all students, staff and visitors in every school building, which includes building meaningful partnerships with safety-focused organizations.

P.O.P. on Youth Violence will also host a blood drive in partnership with GCSC on Thursday, October 27, in the surge area of West Side Leadership Academy, 900 Gerry St. in Gary from 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Students, parents and community members who are interested in participating can sign up at: https://rcblood.org/3DaXj7c.

For more information about Gary Community School Corporation, visit garyschools.org.