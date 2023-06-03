GCSC launches free Summer Enrichment Program for all elementary students

The Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) has announced an exciting opportunity for K-5th students within the district. GCSC will be offering a Summer Enrichment Program that is completely free of cost and will run during the first session of Summer School from June 5th to June 29th, Monday through Thursday, from 12:00 pm to 2:30 pm.

This program is open to all students grades K-5 and does not require enrollment in Summer School. The program will take place at three locations: Glen Park Academy, McCullough Academy, and Williams Elementary.

The focus of this program is to provide students with an enriching and engaging learning experience during the summer months. The program will offer various academic, cultural, and recreational activities that will help students improve their skills and knowledge in different areas.

Parents and students who are interested in learning more about this program can contact their local school or visit the Gary Community School Corporation website at garyschools.org.

This is a fantastic opportunity for students to continue their learning journey beyond the classroom and make the most of their summer break. For more information, contact Christine Preston at 219-702-8025 or [email protected].