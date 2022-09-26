GCSC encourages Parent Involvement through “Make and Take” Event

Recently, the Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) hosted a successful parent engagement activity titled “Make and Take.” The event was designed to encourage unique ways for parents to help their scholars learn at home. Held at Bethune Early Childhood Learning Center, the concept was well-received by the scores of parents who attended. There was a special emphasis on encouraging families to participate in activities to cultivate a love for reading and writing.
“We know that parents are our children’s first and most important teacher, and we want to support families in ways that make learning fun and engaging,” said Erica Glenn, Principal of Bethune Early Childhood Development Center. “We offer workshops and events throughout the year to give parents the opportunity to learn alongside their children. We believe that when families are involved in their child’s education, everyone benefits.”
Gary Community School Corporation is committed to engaging parents in their children’s education and encouraging early childhood learning. The next event at Bethune will be a Parent Camp on November 3, 2022. Bethune is also planning a “Make and Take” around Math this fall.
The district will host a family STEM night on September 27th at Glen Park Academy from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. The event is open to all GCSC students Pre-K to 12th grade and their families.
For more information on GCSC events throughout the district, visit garyschools.org.