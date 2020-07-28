Gary’s response rate to 2020 Census over 45 percent

Crusader Staff Report

About 45.4 percent of Gary households have submitted their U.S. Census counts, according to the online website my2020Census.

That response rate places Gary 14 out of 15 cities in Lake County. East Chicago so far has the lowest response rate with 42.6 percent.

Statewide, the response rate is 66.6 percent as of Tuesday, July 21. Nationally, the U.S. response is 62.3 percent.

In Lake County, St. John has the highest response rate with some 85.7 percent of its households submitting their 2020 Census Counts. Dyer has the second highest response rate in Lake County with 83.2 percent and Munster is third with 81.6 percent. Rounding out the top 10 are Schererville, Crown Point, Highland, Hobart, Cedar Lake, Griffith, and Merrillville.

The Census helps to shape decisions about how federal funds are disbursed to communities for housing, healthcare, roads, schools, hospitals, emergency services and other programs.

More specifically, the federal government’s distribution of more than $675 million annually to communities is determined by the number of residents counted through the Census. Thus, an accurate census count is extremely important for the best financial distribution to local government.

In December, the Census Bureau will deliver apportionment counts to the President and Congress as required by law. By March 31, the Census Bureau sent redistricting counts to the states. This information is used to redraw legislative districts based on population changes.

Black leaders across the country have expressed concern that minorities in hard-to-count areas will be left out and not represented in the final Census count.

In Gary, the city in September 2019 kicked off its campaign with the message “Checking Our List and Checking it Twice” to engage and encourage participation in the 2020 Census Count.

Last June, Gary leaders established GCCC to educate and to motivate Gary residents to be counted in the Census.

Dr. Vanessa Allen-McCloud, President and CEO, Urban League Northwest Indiana, serves as Chair. Dr. Sharron Liggins, Executive Director, Continuum of Care Network of Northwest Indiana, and Arlene Colvin, Esq., Director of Community Development, serve as co-chairs.