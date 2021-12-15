Winter Solstice Hike offered at National Park

Join a park ranger for a late afternoon hike on Indiana Dunes National Park’s Dune Ridge Trail on Tuesday, December 21, from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Catch the sunset and enjoy the sweeping views of the Great Marsh from the top of the Dune Ridge Trail. After the hike, walk down to the shore of Lake Michigan and celebrate the shortest day of the year as we look forward to lengthening days. Meet at the Kemil Beach parking lot.

The Kemil Beach parking lot is located one mile north of U.S. Highway 12 on East State Park Road (300E). For more information on this or other programs at Indiana Dunes National Park, call 219-395-1882 or visit our website at www.nps.gov/indu

Indiana Dunes National Park is one of 423 units of the National Park System ranging from Yellowstone to the Statue of Liberty. Located in Northwest Indiana, the park includes 15 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline and 15,000 acres of biodiverse beaches, woods, prairies, and marshes. Over 3 million visitors come to the Indiana Dunes each year.