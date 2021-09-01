Over 50 Companies Participating in Charity Golf Outing

Dozens of leading NWI businesses are going to have representatives in attendance for the upcoming NWIBRT Hard Hat Charity Golf Outing, a day of fun, networking, and fundraising for charity and safety education.

The outing will be taking place on Friday, September 17, 2021 at the White Hawk Country Club in Crown Point, IN.

Nearly 300 golfers from more than 50 companies are already registered to attend, selling out the popular outing.

Donations from the event’s proceeds will be going to Goodwill Industries of Michiana, Kids Chance of Indiana, Tradewinds Services, Challenger Learning Center, and the Boys and Girls Club.

“We’re thrilled and encouraged to see so many companies support our efforts to improve safety training in the region and give back to our communities by making donations to local nonprofits,” said Don Bull, NWIBRT Executive Committee chairman.

Limited opportunities to attend the networking portions of the golf outing are still available, as well as donation and sponsorship options. For more information, please visit: https://nwibrt.org/golf-outing/.

The outing will be held in compliance with all applicable state and local regulations regarding safety, social distancing, and masking in accordance with current guidelines.