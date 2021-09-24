Local Officials’ Fall Fest to draw crowds

Gary Councilman Dwight A. Williams, County Councilman Charlie Brown, Sheriff Oscar Martinez, State Rep. Vernon G. Smith (D-Gary), Calumet Township Trustee Kimberly Robinson and County Assessor LaTonya Spearman will honor Gary’s first responders for their dedication and perseverance throughout the COVID-19 pandemic this Saturday (Sept. 25) at the first annual Fall Fest. The event will be held at the Glen Theatre (20 W Ridge Road) from 1 p.m. (CT) until dusk.

“This free event is open to local and county residents,” Smith said. “This is all about celebrating the strength of our community during a tumultuous time. We have all been struggling to adapt to these unprecedented times. It’s time we come together and celebrate how far we’ve come as a community.”

From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (CT), there will be free live entertainment including local vocalists and dance groups. There will also be kid-friendly activities including free bounce houses. The street will be closed off for the safety of all attendees.

Additionally, free back-to-school supplies will be handed out to attending students, while supplies last.

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (CT), there will be a mini Black film festival to highlight the talents of international artists.

Attendees are encouraged to donate new and gently-used shoes to the Fall Fest’s shoe drive to benefit survivors of human trafficking.

At 5 p.m. (CT), there will be an awards ceremony for Gary’s first responders in attendance.

“I encourage everyone to join us on Saturday,” Smith added. “This event will be a great opportunity to learn more about your neighbors and about the resources our community can provide to families.”

As a safety precaution, masks are strongly encouraged for unvaccinated attendees.