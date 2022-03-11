Indiana Black Loam Conference is headed to Gary, Indiana March 12th!

Legacy Taste of the Garden LLC and their farming associates across the state of Indiana are in collaboration with the CCSI and NRCS in hosting workshops across Indiana.

These workshops will build relationships, as well as provide support to gain access to information, and training. Attendees will receive introductions to USDA programs and resources available to BIPOC and Socially Disadvantaged Rural, Urban and Community producers to assist and increase participation of USDA programs, loans, grants and scholarships, sustainable agriculture practices, business planning, and Community Development.

The Gary event will be held Saturday, March 12th at the Calumet Township Trustee’s Office Multi-Purpose Center (1900 W. 41st Ave Gary, IN 46408) from 8a – 3p CST.

Farmer program includes a session on soil health, meeting staff from many United States Department of Agriculture agencies, small business development, and Farm Credit Services of America.