HOOSIERS AGES 16 AND 17 NOW ELIGIBLE FOR PFIZER COVID-19 BOOSTER DOSE

The Indiana Department of Health announced recently that any Hoosier aged 16 or older can receive a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine so long as they received their second dose at least six months ago.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday approved the administration of a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine for individuals 16 and older following the FDA’s decision to expand its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to include individuals ages 16 and 17. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine authorized for use in individuals younger than age 18.

Hoosiers aged 16 and older who want to obtain a booster dose should go to www.ourshot.in.gov and look for a location that carries the Pfizer vaccine, designed by PVAX, or call Indiana 211 (866-211-9966) for assistance finding a location. Appointments are recommended, but many sites also accept walk-ins.

To date, more than 8 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Indiana, including more than 1 million booster doses. Nearly 3.5 million Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.