Holcomb’s 6th State of the State focuses on investing in our Economy and Communities

Governor Eric J. Holcomb addressed a joint convention of the Indiana General Assembly on Tuesday as he delivered his 2022 State of the State Address. The Governor’s progress report celebrated accomplishments and focused on next steps to enhance the quality of life for all Hoosiers by strengthening the economy, reskilling the workforce and expanding the state’s infrastructure.

“Hoosiers have proven throughout the pandemic that they are resilient and have a spirit that can’t be broken,” Gov. Holcomb said. “It’s the foundation of who we are and what we strive to be and together we can build an even better Indiana.”

Indiana continues its strong fiscal position. The 2021 state fiscal year closed with $3.9 billion in reserves resulting in an automatic taxpayer refund and reduction of pension obligations.

“When it comes to our strong economy, we’ve earned it,” Gov. Holcomb said. “Sound fiscal management over time has become our state’s reputation.”

As further support of Indiana’s stable positions, the Governor reported state’s robust workforce environment is experiencing its lowest unemployment rate in 21 years at 3%, and more Hoosiers are working today than before the pandemic

“It’s a time of unprecedented growth,” Gov. Holcomb said. “We’re revitalizing and connecting our communities across the state like never before to enhance and elevate the quality of life for all Hoosiers.”

Gov. Holcomb recognized the two-year battle against COVID-19 and the exhausting toll on our healthcare system. He took time to thank healthcare providers for their commitment to caring for Hoosiers and to the 3.5 million people who are vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones against COVID-19.

Although the Governor had a pleasant picture of life in the State of Indiana, members of the opposing party like State Senator Greg Taylor had a different view of what life in the state has turned into.

“Once again, the Governor’s rosy picture of our state does not pair with the actual state of Indiana as it concerns everyday Hoosiers,” Sen. Taylor said. “While our state’s economy is prospering thanks to assistance from the American Rescue Plan, that’s only a small part of the picture.”

“The bigger picture is that many, many Hoosiers are struggling. They’re struggling to access quality childcare and well-paying jobs that allow them to make ends meet. They’re fighting to stay healthy and protect their families as we see COVID-19 cases rise across the state. They’re struggling to make their rent and utility payments on time to stay in their homes.”

Each year, Indiana’s Governor addresses both houses of the state legislature, the state’s Supreme Court Justices, and other state leaders at the beginning of the legislative session in the State of the State Address. It provides an opportunity for the Governor to report on the status of the state’s affairs, highlight key accomplishments of the past year and outline top priorities for the year ahead.