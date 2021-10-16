HARD ROCK CASINO NORTHERN INDIANA HOSTS ADOPT-A-THON

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is hosting an animal Adopt-A-Thon in partnership with the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana and Gary Animal Control on Saturday, October 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the southeast corner of the Hard Rock parking lot. People can meet with the animals and fill out adoption applications. If the applications are approved, they can even take their forever friends home the same day.

According to Jamie Harris, Vice President of Hard Rock Northern Indiana’s Security and Parking, “We’ve stationed the event in the southeast corner of our parking lot, at the corner of 29th and Burr Streets, to allow easy access and exit to the event. It should be a fun added attraction for our Saturday visitors.”

Entertainment will be provided by media personality and DJ Tom Lounges. There will also be a performance by the popular Region acoustic artists James Gedda (Americana) and Jack Whittle (Blues). The Humane Society of NWI will be selling candles, air fresheners, t-shirts and other items. Proceeds support the care of the animals. The public is encouraged to bring donations for both animal organizations such as cat and dog food, clay kitty litter and cleaning supplies.

Tom Lounges, has been a supporter of animal rescue efforts for most of his life and has worked with Humane Society of Northwest Indiana in Gary for many years, said “I’ve enjoyed my role at Adopt-A-Thon events in the past as it’s always an opportunity to interact with people who love animals and care about their welfare. I often mix my passion for music and animals together at these kinds of events. Hopefully, we can find some forever homes for the cats and dogs who will be available for adoption at the event.”

Adoption fees range from $95-$350. Fees vary based on breed. Price includes microchip, spay or neuter costs and all necessary vaccinations.

The Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is located at 5400 West 29th Ave. in Gary, directly adjacent to the I-80/94 Burr Street Interchange. The event takes place at the southeast corner of the parking lot.