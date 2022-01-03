Gary Community School Corporation to conduct virtual instruction for the first week in January

Due to the rising COVID numbers, GCSC instruction will be held virtually for the first week of the new semester. Please see detailed information below:

Device Pick-up :

Device pick-up will take place Monday, January 3, 2022 for students who do not have devices at home. Please check your school’s web page at www.Garyschools.org and Facebook page for specific doors for device pick-up. Masks must be worn at all times in the buildings.

Pre-K & Elementary :

Pre-K: 9:30 a.m. — 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. — 3:30 p.m.

K-2nd: 9:30 a.m. — 11:30 a.m.

3rd-5th: 1:30 p.m. — 3:30 p.m.

Middle School and High School:

8:00 a.m. — 11:00 a.m. (Last Names A-H)

12:00 p.m. — 3:00 p.m. (Last Names I-Z)

Parents/Students who are in need of new devices must make an appointment with the building principal.

*The new semester will begin on Monday, January 3rd. High School/Middle School students who are starting a new class (semester class electives/credit recovery/Certiport) will receive an email to their school email address with instructions and google code for their new class.

Instruction:

Monday and Tuesday: Students will learn asynchronously. Please check your child’s teacher’s Classroom Dojo, Skyward, Google Classroom, SeeSaw, Facebook and the School/District Website (Garyschools.org) for instructions/assignments.

Wednesday – Friday: Students will learn synchronously with their teachers during regular school hours.

Food Distribution:

Food for any GCSC students will be distributed on Tuesday, January 4th and Thursday, January 6th from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm at the schools listed below. Please be prepared to present student ID as proof of enrollment in GCSC.

Banneker @ Marquette: Door B

West Side Leadership Academy: Surge Door by Gymnasium

Glen Park Academy: Door F

Williams: Door F

Sports:

All sports activities will be cancelled for the week of January 3 – 7, 2022 and will be rescheduled.

For regular updates, please check our website www.GarySchools.org and social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation as our team works to keep everyone safe while providing the best educational experience for our scholars. Should you have any questions, please contact your child’s school directly.