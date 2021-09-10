Elected officials to host Fall Festival celebrating first responders

State Rep. Vernon G. Smith (D-Gary) will join other area elected officials to host a free fall festival for the Gary community on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 in honor of the first responders who have worked tirelessly amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be held at the Glen Theatre (20 W Ridge Road) from 1 p.m. (CT) until dusk.

“This is a free event that I hope will join our community together as we kick off the fall season,” Smith said. “It will be a great opportunity for Lake County residents to connect with their fellow neighbors and enjoy some free entertainment and snacks.”

At 5 p.m. (CT), there will be an awards ceremony for Gary’s first responders in attendance.

“We wanted to put this fall festival together because I know the toll this pandemic has taken on our dedicated first responders,” Smith continued. “It’s important that we honor their hard work and sacrifices by giving them this special recognition. We are not through this pandemic yet, but it has certainly been made more bearable thanks to the dedication of our unwavering Gary neighbors.”

The fall festival will be co-hosted by Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr., 3rd District Lake County Councilman Charlie Brown, 6th District Gary Common Councilperson Dwight Williams, Lake County Assessor LaTonya Spearman and Calumet Township Trustee Kimberly Robinson.

“Free food wand entertainment will be provided, including a mini Black film festival,” Smith said. “Local vendors and performers are invited to take part in the event as well.”

If you are interested in being a vendor or performer, you can call 219-887-2046.

As a safety precaution, masks are strongly encouraged for unvaccinated attendees.