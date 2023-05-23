Gary Sports Hall Of Fame announces 2023 Induction Class

The Gary Sports Hall of Fame Board of Directors, in conjunction with Indiana University Northwest Chancellor Ken Iwama and members of the IUN Staff, will announce the 2023 Induction Class on Wednesday, May 24, at 11:00 a.m.

Six individuals comprise the 2023 Induction Class. They and/or their designated representatives will be recognized on Friday, July 28, at 6:30 p.m. in the IUN Arts and Sciences Building Auditorium, 3415 Broadway in Gary.

Class of 2023 inductees are: Vic Bubas, John Campbell, Dianne Durham Drahozal, LaTroy Hawkins, Davage Minor and Earl H. Smith, Jr.

The Gary Sports Hall of Fame was incorporated on November 14, 2014, for the purpose of identifying and commemorating athletic achievements of individuals who played for and/or coached Gary high school athletic teams, or whose athletic achievements are clearly identified with the City of Gary.

Each year, an Induction Ceremony honors at least six individuals; the public is asked to complete nomination forms, which can be found on the Gary Sports Hall of Fame website (https://garysportshalloffame.org), to identify candidates deserving of this honor.

To help in the preservation of the display of Gary Sports History, the Board welcomes corporate and individual financial contributions. As a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization, the donations are tax-deductible. Becoming a partner is also a consideration for anyone wanting to make an impact by donating or serving as a regular donor.

The Gary Sports Hall of Fame was created to memorialize and show love and appreciation for our outstanding athletes. Watching them in action gave spectators many thrills, so consider supporting our efforts. The process is secure, and donations can be made quickly through the DONATE page on the website via PayPal or by mailing a check or money order to Gary Sports Hall of Fame, P.O. Box 641267, Gary, IN 46401.

The Gary Sports Hall of Fame Board, (Earl H. Smith, Jr., board chairman; Charles “Chuck” Hughes, vice chairman; Earline S. Rogers, secretary; Al Hamnik, board member; Fred B. Mitchell, board member; and John E. Stroia, board member), is excited to bring our rich sports history to citizens of Gary and Northwest Indiana and to the world!

Tickets to the Induction Ceremony are $25 per person and are available through Eventbrite.