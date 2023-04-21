Gary Schools partner with ParentCamp to empower parents and connect families

Photo caption: Parents and GCSC administrators assemble for a group photo at the conclusion of a ParentCamp

session held at the Gary Area Career Center.

Last week, Gary Community School Corporation officials hosted a special event in partnership with ParentCamp with a goal of uniting parents and educators in the district. Families gathered at the Gary Area Career Center to discuss topics designed to empower parents and foster deeper connections with their school community. This innovative partnership continues to provide opportunities for participants to share their experiences and exchange ideas on how they can better support the schools their children attend.

“We want to foster healthy relationships between our schools and our families, and we’re excited to partner with ParentCamp to guide amazing conversations that are relevant and meaningful to them,” said Dr. Paige McNulty, Manager of the school district. “We need parental involvement and will continue to offer innovative events and resources to engage our families.”

ParentCamp is a nationwide initiative well-known for its transformational Family-School-Community Engagement Model that gets everyone in the school ecosystem involved in one way or another. The organization’s signature ‘ParentCamps’ are designed to facilitate dialogue between everyone present, recognizing everyone brings something of value to the table. These events steer away from traditional stand and deliver presentations and puts a spotlight on unity and collaboration within individual schools as well as on a district level.

The next ParentCamp will be hosted April 20th at Bethune Early Childhood Development Center. Visit the website for upcoming events and full schedule at www.garyschools.org.