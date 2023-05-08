Gary Schools Donate Old Furniture to Schools in Ethiopia

Photo caption: STUDENTS FROM KECHIN MESK Elementary and Junior High School and Nefas Mewucha, Junior High School, in Debre Tabore, Ethiopia are seated at the desks donated by the Gary Community School Corporation. A war that took place in 2021 and 2022 destroyed their desks and caused approximately one-fourth of the students to complete their classwork while seated on uncomfortable wooden benches made from tree trunk.

In January 2023, the Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) unveiled new furniture in every school building, Students expressed their delight at the surprise makeover as they returned from the holiday break. Meanwhile, in February, something even more incredible was happening behind the scenes. The used desks from across the district were being transported to the other side of the world to classrooms in Ethiopia thanks to a program called “Bread and Water for Africa.”

“When we were made aware of this amazing program, we knew we had to jump on it,” said Dr. Paige McNulty, Manager of GCSC. “Even with the equipment and resource challenges our district has faced, we still recognize that there are others in need. It feels so good to be able to help others no matter where they are.”

According to the principal of Kechin Mesk Elementary and Junior High School, and Nefas Mewucha, Junior High School, a war that took place in 2021 and 2022 destroyed their desks and caused approximately one-fourth of the students to completing their classwork while seated on uncomfortable wooden benches made from tree trunks. Additionally, children who were denied the chance to sit on these benches were required to sit on painful flat stones. Thanks to the Gary Schools, the competition for a seat has been eliminated.

McNulty added that this project presented a learning opportunity for Gary students.

“Our children are witnessing an extreme act of kindness and unconditional love,” said McNulty.

