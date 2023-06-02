Gary ‘s own Altovise Ferguson pays tribute to legendary singer

On Saturday, June 3, 2023, the melodic voice of songstress Altovise Ferguson will take center stage at Indiana University Northwest in a star-studded event honoring Gary’s own Deniece Williams. Hosted by Senator Eddie Melton, this elegant affair will be a night to remember.

“I am honored to pay tribute to this beautiful woman whose music was such a huge influence in my life. To be able to celebrate and honor her for all of her accomplishments is quite remarkable,” says Gary native Altovise Ferguson.

Altovise Ferguson is a native of Gary, Indiana. She began her career as a dancer under the instruction of the late Corine Morse Williams and started singing at the age of 10. Since no one in her immediate family sang they shrugged it off, but it was her dance instructor that realized Altovise’s gift.

Soon after, she discovered the world of modeling thanks to John Robert Powers in Chicago, Illinois. While there, she was chosen to participate in the International Talent & Modeling Association in New York where she placed 4th runner up for “Talent of the Year.”

After graduating as a Vocal Music Major from Emerson Visual & Performing Arts High School in 1994, she pursued a cosmetology career. Altovise also started acting with the West Side Theatre Guild where she starred in stage plays and films. She even had the opportunity to sing for Coretta Scott King and Michael Jackson.

Altovise released the groundbreaking single “Something out of Nothing” in 2015. It was well received by audiences locally and nationally. Altovise completed her first memoir entitled “Live to Win: My Victory Over Cancer” in December 2015.

Altovise currently travels the world singing, speaking and sharing her life story which has impacted countless people. In 2020, Altovise released new music “Won’t Do It Again ” and was able to garner her first credit as a songwriter and co-producer. She also started a podcast “The Courage to Continue.” That same year, Altovise made her television debut on the Fox show “Empire.” She was also seen in the hit Amazon series “The G” filmed in her hometown, Gary, Indiana.

She is a member of SAG-AFTRA and represented by Hayes Talent Agency.