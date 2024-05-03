Gary Roosevelt named one of America’s Most Endangered Historic Places

The National Trust for Historic Preservation has named Gary’s storied Theodore Roosevelt High School to its 2024 list of America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places.

Now in its 37th year, the annual list is used to raise awareness about the threats facing some of the nation’s greatest treasures.

On May 1, 2024, leaders met at the school to recognize the designation.

“Shining a national spotlight on the importance of Gary Roosevelt and its significance gives us hope for its future,” said Eunice Trotter, director of Indiana Landmarks Black Heritage Program, which nominated Gary Roosevelt for the list. “This wouldn’t have happened without the dedicated leadership of many, many people who believe this important landmark still has a vital role to play.”

When it was built in 1930, Theodore Roosevelt High School—more commonly known as Gary Roosevelt—was one of only three high schools in Indiana constructed exclusively for Black students. At its peak, the impressive Colonial Revival structure housed more than 3,000 students, making it one of the largest African American high schools in the Midwest. The school became a point of pride for the city’s Black community. Educators expected students to be civically active and engaged, a mindset that remains evident in the school’s strong alumni groups.

In more recent years, shrinking enrollment, financial hardship, and chronic academic failure sent the school into deepening decline. In February 2019, a failing heat system and frigid temperatures caused multiple pipes to burst, sending water cascading into classrooms and offices and forcing the school to move students off-site. Since then, supporters have worked to reimagine the landmark’s future.

Repair costs for the school, which is listed in the National Register of Historic Places, are estimated to be $20 million.

A coalition including the Gary East Side Community Development Corporation, National Gary Theodore Roosevelt Alumni Association, Indiana Landmarks Black Heritage Preservation Program, and other key partners are exploring feasible reuse strategies for Roosevelt now that it will no longer be used as a school.

“Hearing the stories of community members and alumni, we are inspired by Roosevelt High School’s lasting cultural importance. By including Roosevelt High School on the endangered list, we hope to support the new vision for the site,” said Carol Quillen, President and CEO of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. “The building was still a functioning school just five years ago, so by taking incremental steps, restoring and adapting the property is an entirely attainable goal. We stand behind the many incredible advocates determined to preserve the iconic property and adapt it for uses that serve the surrounding community.”