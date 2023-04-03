Gary Public Transit adding service to North Hammond and Whiting

Photo caption: Gary Public Transportation Corporation logo (credit: gptcbus.com)

Gary Public Transportation Corporation will host a public hearing on Thursday, April 6, regarding service area changes for Lakeshore routes.

GPTC is proposing a new Lake-shore North route, extending from the current Lakeshore South to expand service to north Hammond and Whiting, providing connections from downtown Hammond to The Pavilion at Wolf Lake Memorial Park, Horseshoe Casino, and Calumet College of St. Joseph. This proposed change would also expand GPTC’s Access219 paratransit service area.

The current R1 Lakeshore Connection route includes stops at The South Shore Clark Road Station, Buffington Harbor, Chicago Ave. at Indianapolis Blvd., and the East Chicago South Shore Station. The Route R4 Lakeshore South includes stops at St. Margaret Hospital, Purdue University Calumet, Indianapolis Blvd. at Ridge Road, and the Target/Hammond Clinic Area.

The public hearing will begin at 5:00 p.m. at the Adam Benjamin Jr. Metro Center, Third Floor Boardroom, 200 W. 4th Ave, in Gary. In addition to Lakeshore service discussion, staff will update riders on Broadway Metro Express service levels, service planning for Central Gary & Hobart, and plans to add bikeshare at selected stops.

Along with the public hearing, GPTC will hold an open house in downtown Hammond to discuss Lakeshore service changes. The open house will be Tuesday, April 4, from 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at 5209 Hohman Ave.

For additional information, to request reasonable accommodations for the visually and hearing impaired, and to voice concerns, call (219) 885-7555, Extension 204, to reach David W. Wright, Planning and Marketing Manager. Mr. Wright can also be reached at [email protected]

For up-to-date happenings, follow GPTC’s social media feeds and visit www.garytransit.com.