Gary Police Department holds its annual Fallen Officers Memorial Service

Photo caption: THE GARY POLICE Department during the 2023 Fallen Officers Memorial Service.

In a tradition that has honored the life and sacrifice of fallen police officers since 1912, Gary Police Department held its Fallen Officers Memorial service on Friday, May 26, 2023.

The commemoration was held outside in the parking lot where nearly 200 or so Gary Police Officers remained standing throughout the ceremony – some accompanied by K-9 dogs. The Gary Police Department officials and officers were joined by many dignitaries. They come together annually to keep the memories of the 17 officers who have died in the line of duty alive and to support their families that have also made it a tradition to attend each year.

Among those attending included Deputy Mayor Trent McCain; Lt. Del Stout, president of Gary Fraternal Order of Police Ben K. Perry Lodge #61; Fort Wayne Deputy Chief and its FOP President Mitchel McKinney; and Carl Elmer, Hard Rock Casino Security.

One part of the ceremony included a carnation being pinned on a star-shaped wreath for each fallen soldier by a family member or an officer. In remembrance of the fallen officers, “Taps” is played, a 21-gun salute is fired and the song “Amazing Grace” is played on pipes and drums by the Lake County Sheriff’s unit.