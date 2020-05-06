Gary native re-elected chairman of Black male-focused commission in Indiana

The Indiana Commission on the Social Status of Black Males (ICSSBM) reelected Mr. Kenneth Allen as Chairman of the Commission from Indianapolis for his fourth term. Mr. Tony Cross, the current Vice Chair was also reelected to begin serving his second term. Allen is serial social entrepreneur, philanthropist, and activist. Vice Chair Cross is employed with the Family and Social Services Administration, Indianapolis. The Chairman and Vice Chair Cross guided the Commission through a successful 2019, which culminated with the successful 19th Annual Black Males Conference with Reverend Joseph Run, “Rev. Run” as the keynote speaker. In 2019 the Commission on the Social Status of Black Males sponsored the annual Indiana Black Barbershop Health Initiative where over 900 participants received free health screenings along with health information statewide. The kickoff for the health initiative was held in South Bend, Indiana with recognition of their many health partners and the announcement of South Bend re-launching their local commission in 2019.

Chairman, Kenneth Allen stated, “I thank the Commissioners and proxies for their faith in my leadership and look forward to serving another year with Vice Chair, Tony Cross and Executive Director, James Garrett Jr., to move the Commission forward.” The commission strives and works to uplift African-American males of all ages throughout Indiana, through community-based programs and initiatives.

“I truly appreciate this opportunity to serve and will be working to develop a Strategic Plan for the Commission going forward,” stated Vice Chair Cross.

For more information about the ICSSMB visit http://www.in.gov/icssbm/.