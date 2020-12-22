Gary native coordinates “Blessing Drop” to local shelter in memory of sister

This past Saturday, December 12, Gary native Carolyn Shotwell pulled together her circle of friends to do a holiday blessing drop for Grace Beyond Borders in East Chicago in memory of HER sister Kimm Strickland.

“Kimm was a huge humanitarian and volunteered for many causes that helped lift the people in our communities,” said Shotwell. “She dedicated her life to gathering resources that would assist single moms and high school students entering college and made you believe you could do anything if you just believed in yourself.”

Shotwell decided to do something to give back to our community in her sister’s honor.

“I heard about Mr. Marcus at Grace Beyond Borders on Facebook and the testimonies wowed me,” added Shotwell. “So I made the announcement and pulled my friends together to do a blessing drop.”

Now in its 7th year of existence, Grace Beyond Borders is a shelter for homeless women and their children. Executive Director Marcus Martin recently secured a new location at 1207 E. Chicago Avenue and looks to open its doors by the spring of 2020.

Shotwell and her friends donated personal hygiene/household products, blankets, and other items that will be needed for the children. Some of the people who donated include nurse Bridgette Peppers, members of Chief Cornerstone Christian Center in Michigan City, Stephanie Hood, Tonda Hill, Ericka Bunkley, Sarah Mack, Earl Catlin, Arrianna Freeman, Latoya Whitehead-Reed, Monique Cannon, Temmoria Bradley, Rene Marcus, Jackie McGee, Carol Horton-King and Kerry Shotwell. Majestic Star Casino also donated 100 sheets and 100 pillows.

“When Carolyn and her team arrived, I was overwhelmed by their kindness,” said Martin. “The supplies they donated will definitely be put to good use as we work to give the homeless a hand up and not a hand out.”