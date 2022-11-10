Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Crusader Newspaper Group

Gary native and retiree of Calumet Township Trustee’s Office dies

Horace Clay, Jr., age 70, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, October 30. Born May 21, 1952 in Gary, Indiana, to the late Horace Sr. and Eva Marion Clay, he was the third of seven children.

As a child he attended St. John Baptist Church. He received his elementary and high school education within the Gary Public School System.

Clay worked for a number of employers before retiring from the Calumet Township Trustee’s Office. He was regarded as a man with a kind and gentle spirit, loving, and beloved in return.

He was preceded in death by his parents Horace Sr., Eva Clay, son Stacey, brother Richard, sisters Deborah Clay and Patricia Bills.

Survivors include his sister and devoted caregiver, Jacquelene Clay; sister Sandra Clay; and brother Gilbert Clay, all of Gary, Indiana.

Chicago Voted

Recent News

23
The Crusader Newspaper Group consists of two weekly newspapers in Illinois and Indiana featuring news, commentary, and lifestyle reporting geared toward the African American community.
Follow Us
Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube

Browse by Category

Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list to receives daily updates direct to your inbox!

Click here
© 2022 The Crusader News Group | Empowered by Digital Purpose
Scroll to Top