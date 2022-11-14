Gary Literacy Coalition Hosts Dinner Theater Fundraiser

Last week, scores of community leaders, sponsors and supporters of the Gary Literacy Coalition (GLC) filled the Dean and Barbara White Community Center for the organization’s Annual Dinner Theater fundraiser.

“I just want to make sure everyone has a great time, but that we understand the reason why we are here,” said GLC Executive Director Lori Kuykendall. “We endeavor to raise awareness of literacy in our community and worldwide. Without the donors and funders who are here today, we would not be able to do this important work.”

“Ghosting While Black,” written by GLC Board President Ben Clement was the featured stage play, which is a drama about an unheralded novelist nominated for his first Academy Award for Best Screenplay in 1940. The plot twists and turns when his secret is revealed that his ghostwriter is Black.

“It is customary for me to produce an original piece each year, and it is indeed a labor of love,” said Clement. “I still get nervous over each debut as I want it to be well-received by the audience.”

Prior to dinner and the theatrical presentation, attendees networked and heard remarks from various sponsors including Methodist Hospitals.

“We are very proud to be a sponsor for this event,” said Matt Doyle, President and CEO of Methodist Hospitals. “They do such great work and their mission aligns with the hospital’s mission and serving the community.”

The evening concluded with a 50/50 raffle drawing and the distribution of free books for attendees to share with family and friends.

The organization is asking for continued support to help citizens enjoy a better quality of life by improving their reading ability.

“Our ultimate goal is to make Gary a reading city,” added Kuykendall.

Follow the Gary Literacy Coalition on Facebook for regular updates or visit www.garyliteracycoalition.org. View live interviews from attendees here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2dUhJLMHacc