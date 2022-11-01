Gary Literacy Coalition hosts annual theater fundraiser November 3

On Thursday, November 3, at 6 p.m., the Gary Literacy Coalition (GLC) will host its Annual Dinner Theater at the Dean and Barbara White Center, 6600 Broadway, Merrillville. “Ghosting While Black,” written by GLC Board President Ben Clement, is this year’s featured stage play.

“When the time comes to plan our annual fundraiser, I am always excited because we get to reflect on and celebrate all the accomplishments we have made throughout the year,” said Executive Director Lori Kuykendall. “We have so many unique surprises for our guests, and the original works crafted by our Board President Ben Clement are always a draw.”

The play is a drama about an unheralded novelist who has been nominated for his first Academy Award for Best Screenplay in 1940. Clement also writes and publishes children’s books.

During the fundraiser, the community will network, buy raffle tickets for prizes, as well as enjoy dinner while watching the stage play.

“I enjoy surprising theater goers each year with fresh work,” said Clement. “They are my sounding boards while we raise money for a phenomenal cause.”

Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3CQ1d5h; sponsorship opportunities are available that include a variety of giving levels.

The Gary Literacy Coalition has put over 40,000 books annually into the homes of local families. The organization is asking for continued support in its quest to help citizens enjoy a better quality of life by improving their ability to read.

Follow the Gary Literacy Coalition on Facebook for regular updates. For more information about sponsorship opportunities, call 219-885-2229, or visit www.garyliteracycoalition.org.

About the Gary Literacy Coalition

The Gary Literacy Coalition, Inc., supports, promotes, enhances, and coordinates the accessibility of literacy opportunities, thus making … Gary, “A Reading City.”